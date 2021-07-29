Here's where you can Grab a Jab in Northamptonshire TODAY

Here's where you can 'Grab a Jab' across Northamptonshire this weekend.

Nearly one million doses of vaccine were delivered in Northamptonshire by Tuesday (July 27) — 518,589 first doses and 414,351 boosters.

But around one in five people county-wide — nearly 150,000 — have not yet taken up offer of even a first dose.

Northamptonshire's vaccination centre at Moulton Park is offering walk-in jabs seven days a week

NHS chiefs say that the number of Covid patients is increasing in Northamptonshire's two acute hospitals, where four people have sadly died with the virus within the last week.

The vast majority of those requiring hospital treatment have not been vaccinated.

Northamptonshire's public health director, Lucy Wightman, added: "Getting a Covid-19 vaccine is of course a personal choice but it is a choice which affects the community you live in and the loved ones around you.

"I have heard distressing stories in the national press about individuals who have been hospitalised with the disease and bitterly regretted not getting the jab.

Nearly 150,000 people across Northampton have yet to take up offers of a first Covid-19 jab

"I don’t want anybody to be in that position locally and if you haven’t already, I would urge you to get jabbed as soon as you possibly can."

Five centres are offering Covid-19 vaccinations with no-appointment-needed in the drive to protect more people against the worst effects of the virus.

Chris Pallot, director of the county's vaccination programme, said: “Getting your Covid-19 vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and others from coronavirus.

“Each of the five venues offering walk-in sessions this week can give people aged 18 and over their first jab, or their second jab if it has been at least eight weeks since their first dose. Getting the second dose is vital to getting longer lasting and maximum protection offered by the vaccines.

“All adults can still pre-book a vaccine appointment if they prefer through the national booking service. However, we know it’s not always easy or convenient for people to book a specific time, so our drop-in clinics are an ideal way to get your vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.”

People should check availability, opening hours and eligibility before visiting. Please bring along your NHS number if you have one, which you can easily find HERE online.

Anyone unable to attend a drop-in clinic can still book an appointment at existing local vaccination sites, either online at the NHS website or by calling 119 or by contacting their GP practice.

■ Moulton Park Vaccination Centre — Monday-Sunday 8am - 6.30pm. First doses for ages 18+. Second doses for anyone who had first Moderna dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Regent Pharmacy, Northampton — Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday 9am - 6pm, Saturday 9am - 2pm, Sunday 9am - 2pm. First doses for ages 18+. Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer or AstraZeneca dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Ramgharia Sikh Temple — Friday 12.30-5pm. First doses for ages 18+. Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca or Pfizer dose at least eight weeks ago

■ Rushden Medical Centre — Thursday 1pm - 2pm. First doses for ages 40+. Second doses for anyone who had first AstraZeneca dose on or before 3 June 2021

■ Rushden Medical Centre — 2pm - 4.30pm. First doses for ages 18+. Second doses for anyone who had first Pfizer dose on or before 3 June 2021