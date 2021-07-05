Here's where Covid infections are rising fastest in Northamptonshire as ‘Freedom Day’ approaches

The true number of new Covid cases in Northamptonshire is nearly DOUBLE official figures announced on Friday (July 2).

Public Health Northamptonshire's weekly surveillance report's headline figure was 474 during the latest seven day period up to June 27.

Yet the government's daily data site has reported nearly 1,000 positive tests in the week up to Sunday (July 4).

Around ten areas are fuelling the rise with infection rates topping 300 even BEFORE cases from the latest five days are added on.

The coronavirus.gov.uk site reported 182 positive tests in Northamptonshire in its latest daily figures released at 4pm on Sunday, taking the total of 926 in seven days.

The daily figure is the highest since February 20 and comes just as the Prime Minister is set to confirm restrictions will be lifted on 'Freedom Day', July 19.

Northamptonshire's Public Health director Lucy Wightman, admitted: “There is an increasing feel of ‘normal’ returning to our lives and, as restrictions ease, it is great for our mental well-being to meet with friends and family.

"But please remember the virus is still circulating, that the Delta variant spreads faster than any previous strain and case rates have seen a big increase locally in the last week."

Cases are growing fastest in are around Daventry and Long Buckby, in parts of Wellingborough, and several villages south of Northampton according to an interactive map on the government website.

In Long Buckby and Weedon there were 23 cases during seven days up to June 29 — the previous week saw fewer than three.

Click HERE to see what the current situation is where you live.

■ Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination — book online HERE any time or call 119 free between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week. You can turn up without an appointment at Moulton Park Vaccination Centre any day between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

■ Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms — a new, continuous cough, high temperature, or loss or change in sense of taste — should immediately self-isolate and book a PCR test online HERE or by calling 119.

■ Rapid lateral flow testing for those with no symptoms is available at sites across the county or you can click and collect kits for testing at home.

1. Long Buckby West & Weedon Buy photo

2. Long Buckby East & Ravensthorpe Buy photo

3. Daventry North Buy photo

4. Clipston, Naseby & Yelvertoft Buy photo