Five out of six Kettering neighbourhoods now have Covid case-rates over 400

Kettering has been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot after a rise in case rates across the town.

Analysts use a formula to compare how the virus is spreading in different areas, by splitting towns into small areas, dividing the number of cases in each area by the population and multiplying by 100,000.

Of the six neighbourhoods in Kettering, five had case rates in excess of 400 per 100,000 people in the week to August 13.

All the surounding areas in the former borough have case rates between 200 and 400.

NHS England yesterday (Thursday) confirmed a Covid patient died in Kettering General Hospital on August 13, taking the total to 503 at the Rothwell Road site since the pandemic began.

Northamptonshire as a whole has a case rate of 311 and the UK 294.

Hull is currently seeing the highest case rate in England with 625 cases per 100,000 while nearby Peterborough stands at 498.9.

More recent figures from the government showed nearly 2,500 new positive tests across Northamptonshire in the seven days, more than 400 of them in Kettering.

Director of Public Health, Lucy Wightman, warned: "We have noticed the case rate among over-60s in Kettering particular has increased and that is obviously is of concern.

"It shows that the coronavirus has not gone away. In fact, cases across the county have risen slightly this week so we need to continue to be careful.

"Covid is still prevalent and extremely transmissible and the science tells us that that we can still pass it on even if we have been doubly vaccinated."

