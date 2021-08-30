Covid rule-breakers from Burton Latimer, Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough sentenced at court

Some of the defendants were caught not wearing a mask.

More than 20 people from the north of the county who refused to follow strict Covid lockdown laws have been given fines.

The defendants were the latest to be convicted after violating emergency rules - which were designed to slow the spread of coronavirus - between January and April.

Many of them were punished after failing to stick to the laws in January or February, at a time when many thousands died as the virus spiraled out of control.

- The following people were all sentenced by magistrates in Northampton last week under the single justice procedure:

Uzum Aurica, of Rockingham Road in Corby, was caught without a face covering in Mini Sam in the town on January 26. The 51-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £344.

Joshua Ayre, of Clarence Road in Kettering, took part in an outdoor gathering of two or more people in Thurston Drive in the town on January 30. The 22-year-old must pay a total of £248.

Alexandra-Mihaela Blaga and Petru-Constantin Blaga broke the rules by holding a gathering of two or more people at their home in Garston Road in Corby on February 7. The pair, aged 28 and 30 respectively, will each have to pay a total of £241.

Laura Dooley was caught at a gathering of two or more people at her home in Stamford Road, Kettering, on January 17. The 38-year-old must pay a total of £344.

Chloe Hulse, of William Street in Kettering, was also found at Dooley's home. The 22-year-old will now have to pay a total of £344.

Lindsay Graver was found by police to be holding a gathering of two or more people at her home in Woodland Drive, Burton Latimer, on February 6. The 32-year-old will have to pay a total of £344.

James Dowling, of Station Road in Kettering, was also found at Graver's address. The 35-year-old must also pay a total of £344.

Robert Gilderleft his home in Alexandra Street, Kettering, without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the regulations on February 5. The 26-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £344.

Tyler Groom, of Rockingham Road in Kettering, broke the rules by participating in a outdoor gathering of two or more people in the town's Pytchley Road on January 21. The 19-year-old must pay a total of £574.

Craig Hanvey, of Marion Square in Kettering, failed to wear a face covering in the town's Newlands Shopping Centre on February 25. The 47-year-old will have to pay a total of £164.

William Healey, of Beanfield Avenue in Corby, contravened a PCSO's direction to wear a face covering in the Corporation Street McDonald's on March 6. The 20-year-old must now pay a total of £344.

Elena Ivascu held a gathering of two or more people at her house in Durban Road, Kettering, on January 31. The 67-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £344.

Maciej Jatczak was caught at a gathering of two or more people at his home in Regent Street, Kettering, on January 7. The 34-year-old will have to pay a total of £344.

Alan Karim, of Regent Street in Kettering, didn't wear a face covering when he was at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton on January 11. The 34-year-old must pay a total of £344.

Serghei Mancos, of Minerva Way in Wellingborough, contravened a prohibition notice issued by a PCSO under coronavirus laws on January 16. The 31-year-old will have to pay a total of £344.

Kristofor Marjani, of Lindsay Street in Kettering, contravened a police officer's direction to wear a face covering in Corby's Euro Express shop on March 23. The 32-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £344.

Ethan McIlreavy, of Wimbourne Walk in Corby, didn't wear a face covering in the town's Asda superstore on March 13. The 29-year-old will have to pay a total of £344.

Mark O'Donnell, of Lundy Avenue in Corby, participated in a gathering of two or more people at a house in the town's Althorp Place on February 10. The 50-year-old must pay a total of £344.

Connor Oxlade, of Sassoon Close in Wellingborough, was caught not wearing a face covering in a Budgens on March 17. The 21-year-old must pay a total of £344.

Hannah Roberts was found at a gathering of two or more people in the communal area of her block of flats in Carey Street, Kettering, on January 30. The 27-year-old was ordered to pay a total of £344.

Elena Runcan, of Exmouth Avenue in Corby, didn't wear a face covering in the town's Poli-Maxx shop on April 24. The 25-year-old will have to pay a total of £344.