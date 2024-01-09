Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In December, members from Sonia's Slimming World groups in Corby had their first Christmas party since covid restrictions were lifted.

Having foregone parties due to Covid, members were keen to reinstate the popular annual event.

Sonia said, 'Members across all my groups make firm friends with their fellow slimmers, and our party nights were always popular. So when members approached me to reinstate it, I felt it was a no brainer!

Jenny Standen Lakelands Fundrai Man ger(left) with Sonia Mathieson Slimming World Consultant (right)

‘Plus, dancing is a great form of keeping active and great fun, and it fits perfectly with our Body Magic programme! I also felt that we could use the event to help our local Lakelands Hospice, so a portion of the ticket price went towards supporting it.'

'Lakelands provides amazing day care for local residents, bereavement support, and so much more. The staff there are amazing and so welcoming to their visitors, and they work tirelessly, and it's obvious, they enjoy what they do '