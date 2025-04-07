Corby MP uses visit to residential home to commit to pushing for action on adult social care issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corby MP Lee Barron says he will push for reforms in the adult care sector after visiting a local residential home to talk to staff and residents.

The MP for Corby stressed his commitment to a fairer and more sustainable social care system during a visit to Redmond House Care Home in Occupation Road, Corby.

The residential bungalow is run by specialist provider Voyage Care, which offers support for people with learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and low levels of challenging behaviour. The company offers support to approximately 3,500 people across the UK in their own homes or registered care homes.

During his visit, Mr Barron met with residents to listen to their personal stories and learn more about how the help they receive allows them to build their independence.

Corby MP Lee Barron visited Redmond House in Corby to talk to staff and residents about social care. Image: Voyage Care

Redmond House offers round-the-clock personal care and provides people with education and volunteering opportunities in the local community.

The Corby MP was given a tour of the home and its facilities, which features 12 en-suite bedrooms, communal areas, lounges, kitchens, a sensory room and rear garden.

Mr Barron’s visit comes amidst an ongoing debate about the care sector, with many suggesting that it is in crisis.

In January, the health secretary Wes Streeting said: “the social care system is failing.” According to research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the number of older people receiving state funded care in England has dropped by 10 per cent since 2014-15 and findings from

the Care Policy and Evaluation Centre estimate that real social care costs are expected to nearly double to £16.5bn under the current funding system.

Mr Barron spoke to team members at Redmond House to learn about the challenges that the sector is facing and to learn more about the work they do.

Mr Barron and Voyage Care discussed the urgent reforms needed in adult social care, such as improving access to essential services and a Commissioner for Adult Social Care. Staff stressed the importance of protecting and promoting the rights of those who rely on the system, and called for greater recognition for the social care workforce.

Team members also welcomed the government announcement of an independent commission into adult social care. The commission, led by Baroness Louise Casey, will look at changes that can be made to rebuild the adult social care system. Voyage Care have said that this will help advocate the needs of people supported by social care services.

During talks, national and local policy was discussed and Voyage Care shared recommendations with Mr Barron about how progress can be made in social care within current funding constraints.

Mr Barron said he would remain committed to working alongside Voyage Care and praised their work in improving the quality of life for individuals with learning disabilities.

“I am grateful to the Voyage Care team and the people they support for welcoming me into Redmond House and teaching me more about the adult social care space, he said.

“Hearing about some of the difficulties faced by the team has motivated me and my team to push for these to be resolved. I’m looking forward to building our relationship and working collaboratively to help the people supported by Voyage Care to prosper.”

Urvi Patel, Managing Director for Voyage Care Central East, said he was encouraged by Mr Barron’s commitment to social care reform.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Barron to Redmond House. He was highly engaged and passionate about the issues impacting both the people we support and the dedicated staff within our service, he said.

“We look forward to working with him to ensure that the needs of working-age adults remain high on the agenda.”