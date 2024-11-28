Corby Lakeside welcomes new Lead Nurse

Erika Rigney, the new Lead Nurse at Corby says that compassion and empathy are key elements of nursing.

She was initially a healthcare assistant before undertaking nurse training and has worked in coronary care in hospital and as lead nurse at the Urgent Care Centre in Corby.

She has just taken up her role leading the nursing team at Cottingham Road, Forest Gate and Brigstock surgeries and she is well used to managing teams, having overseen a team of 30 previously.

Erika has fitted a lot into her relatively short nursing career, having qualified as an Advanced Clinical Practitioner and also completing her prescribing qualification. She is working clinically while getting to know the team and she likes the variety that nursing in Primary Care brings.

She said: ‘I love nursing and have fitted quite a lot in less than six years! A couple of my family members are nurses and they inspired me. I love looking after people and, as although it is hard work, I love giving good care to patients.

‘It is nice to come to a GP surgery because you get to see a variety of patients. Wherever you work you need resilience and calmness in equal measure. Urgent care was really fast paced but coming here is a different kind of busy.

‘I am a real people person so it is about getting to know the team, encouraging them and making sure their skills are up to date and that they feel supported in their roles. Compassion is a big element of nursing and being kind, understanding approachable and a good teacher. The main thing is compassion and empathy, putting yourself in the patients’ position and doing the best you can. I have felt really welcomed to the team and it is great getting to know new colleagues and patients.’