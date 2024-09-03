Corby Community Diagnostic Centre building has arrived

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New centre will provide up to 60,000 diagnostic tests per year once fully up and running.

The new local NHS Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) building in Corby is taking shape rapidly with modules craned into place over 5 days last week.

The building is due to open in the spring next year, within the Willowbrook Health Complex in Corby. The building will house equipment for essential diagnostic tests, helping patients to access these tests quicker than waiting for a hospital appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The diagnostics facility will provide Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) as well as x-ray, echocardiogram and blood testing to lead to diagnosis and treatment.

The new Corby Community Diagnostic Centre is taking shape

The operation involved moving 32 modules into place with minimal disruption to local residents.

Construction Site manager for Western Buildings, Peter Moore said: “The module delivery went according to plan with all of the modules in place quicker than we expected. The next steps are to fit out internally and carry on with the groundworks. The external landscaping should be complete within the next couple of months.”

Polly Grimmett, Director of Strategy for University Hospitals of Northamptonshire said: “Our ambition is to reduce waiting times by increasing capacity for diagnostic tests across the county. As well as being more convenient for patients at a location away from the hospital, increased access to diagnostic testing will help with earlier diagnosis of conditions such as cancer and heart disease, and help patients access the life-saving treatments they need quickly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of the CDC in Corby, an additional 60,000 diagnostic tests per year are predicted to be available to NHS patients in Corby.

In only five days the area went from bare ground to a building in place.

There are currently two new sites planned in Northamptonshire; one at Willowbrook in Corby and one at Kings Heath in Northampton, both will include MRI and CT scanners meaning patients will have more localised access to scans.