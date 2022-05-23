Company with five care homes in Northamptonshire picks up two health and safety awards

Barchester health and safety team.

A company that has five care homes in Northamptonshire has won two internationally-recognised awards for health and safety.

Barchester Healthcare, which has two care homes in Northampton, two in Kettering and one in Brackley, has been named ‘safety healthcare sector winner’ for working hard to ensure residents, staff and visitors are safe.

The company was invited to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) awards ceremony in London on May 17 where bosses also received a finalists’ award in the Sir George Earle Trophy, which honours the strongest companies among all the industry sector winners.

Jessica Pateman senior general manager at Collingtree Park, who attended the ceremony, said: “The health and safety of residents and staff in Barchester Homes is paramount and also includes the tireless work of our teams in ensuring the best hygiene and infection control standards possible.

“I am delighted we received these awards on behalf of all the brilliant people in our homes who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional care and a quality lifestyle, especially through the difficult circumstances of the past two years.”

Julia Small RoSPA’s achievements director added: “This is a fantastic and well deserved accomplishment.

“All our award entrants demonstrate unwavering commitment and passion for keeping people safe.

“Barchester joins like-minded businesses and organisations worldwide, who represent the very best approach to health and safety.”