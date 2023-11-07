Come and join the Emergency Department pastors!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Emergency Department Pastor service at Kettering General Hospital has supported more than 5,000 patients in its first year – some of whom may be very worried, vulnerable and lonely.

And as the service celebrates its first birthday this week, on Tuesday November 7, it is appealing to more local people to join its ranks so it can expand the service it delivers.

Kettering General Hospital currently has 10 Emergency Department Pastors who work on Monday nights from 9pm-1am – one of the busiest nights of the week – to support patients and staff in the hospital’s Emergency Department. Other hospital volunteers support the department during the day.

ED Pastors Margaret Bell and Esther Hall handing out chocolates to members of the A&E team

The ED Pastor service forms part of the hospital Chaplaincy’s Spiritual and Pastoral Care Team and is co-ordinated by Sharon Bulita, who is also a hospital chaplain.

She said: “The ED Pastors idea was inspired by the Street Pastor service in Kettering where volunteers go out at night and support people in the town centre.

“We thought a similar idea could work at KGH’s Emergency Department because it too gets extremely busy and is also full of people who are in need.

“Clearly the clinical staff look after their medical care and tests but often won’t have a lot of time to sit and talk with patients, or their relatives, who may very much appreciate a kind word and a listening ear.”

At the moment there are two ED Pastors on duty in the emergency department on Mondays but ideally the service would like to have three on each shift – and have enough capacity to provide a service on another day in the week.

They start their service by taking tea and coffee to everyone who is in the department including patients, relatives and staff. They also take chocolates and drinks for the hard-working staff who may have little time to prepare their own refreshments.

Then, having chatted with many of those waiting for care, they go back and spend time with those who are most in need of support.

Sharon said: “We are extra pairs of eyes and listening ears in the department. We can stay with people and help them to cope with what can be a very worrying time. Some people can be very quiet but actually feel very vulnerable.

“They may be worried about other family members or pets at home having been rushed into hospital.

“We can help speak to staff for them and help with communication and also just be a sympathetic person for people who feel they need to unload their worries and concerns.”

Offering teas and coffees, and biscuits and sandwiches, can also be a big boost for people who have had to wait in the department for a long time.

Sharon said: “We are very positively received by both patients and by staff. They call us angels and always thank us for being there and showing that we care.”

ED Pastors Esther Hall and Margaret Bell, both from Kettering, say they would thoroughly recommend the role to people who want to offer support to others.

Esther, who has been an ED Pastor from the start, said: “No shift is predictable. You never know what you will get and that makes it exciting and challenging. I just love helping the patients and the staff. The value of having conversations to support people who are lonely and isolated just can’t be measured.”

Margaret said: “You are doing something which really makes a difference. You can help calm people down who are agitated and just being there with refreshments for people who have waited for a long time really helps.”

Sister Lucy Benamore from KGH’s Emergency Department said: “I think the ED Pastor service is very beneficial for patients and staff. When we are really busy you can’t be everywhere and they are there to help. Just the reassurance of having someone sit with you really helps some of our most vulnerable patients.”

While they are part of the hospital’s chaplaincy’s Spiritual and Pastoral Care Team you can be a member of any faith – or of none – to join the team.

You have to be over 18 and go through the hospital’s normal process for joining the volunteering service before doing some additional training modules on how to provide care in the emergency department.