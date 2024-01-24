Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fortunately, due to the immediate response of members of the choir in providing first aid resuscitative care including the necessary deployment of a defibrillator, Paul had already regained consciousness when the ambulance arrived to rush him to Kettering General Hospital.

The following Monday, Paul had an ICD pacemaker implanted in his chest and he was discharged the next day. Recovering at home, Paul said “I’m now back home with a bucket load of pills and a supersonic IDC embedded in my chest and I’m hoping to make a gradual return to singing early in the New Year. My wife, Marion and I would like to reiterate how very grateful we are to my friends at NMVC for saving my life and for all the support offered after my “event”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad