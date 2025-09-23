The Food Standards Agency has issued an allergy alert 🚨

A chocolate product has been recalled over ingredients not being mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency is warning anyone with a milk allergy not to consume the item.

The FSA has issued an allergy alert, with the product recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning to some customers for a popular chocolate product which has been found to contain a known allergen.

The item has been removed from the shelves in Northern Ireland due to a risk to some consumers’ health, as the allergy labelling is incorrect. When such a risk occurs, the FSA issues an Allergy Alert.

The chocolate product has been found to contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This means it is a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

What chocolate products have been recalled?

The FSA has recalled Bare Pantry Dark Chocolate Jumbo Raisins in Northern Ireland because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label. This makes the product a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The product details are:

Bare Pantry, Dark Chocolate Jumbo Raisins.

Pack size: 170g

Best before: 11 February 2026

The FSA advises anyone who has bought the above product and has an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents not to consume it.

Bare Pantry has asked customers to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

You can find out more information about the food recall and what action has been taken at the Food Standards Agency.