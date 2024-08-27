Chance to check your skin is safe with hospital surveillance events in Corby and Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annual free opportunity to check yourself with hospital doctors

Skin specialists at Kettering General Hospital are offering local people the chance to have moles and other marks on their skin checked out to have peace of mind on possible skin cancers.

Last year more than 600 members of the public attended a free skin surveillance day held in the KGH Dermatology Centre at Prospect House, Lower Street, Kettering.

This year the event is being held on two days. The first is in Prospect House again on Saturday, September 7, from 9am-12 noon.

Dr Olivia Stevenson, consultant dermatologist is urging local people with concerns to attend events.

The second is on Monday, September 9, also from 9am-12 noon, at the Irish Centre in Patrick Road, Corby.

People who attend the event will get tickets and will be seen so long as they arrive between 9am and 12 noon.

Kettering General Hospital’s Clinical Lead for Skin Cancer, Dr Olivia Stevenson, said: “Mole cancer (melanoma) is the most publicised and most dangerous kind of skin cancer and we found six of these at our skin surveillance event last year.

“But anyone who has a mole or lesion which is changing rapidly on the skin or behaving differently from other moles, for example changing colour, weeping, bleeding or growing faster, should go to their GP for advice.

“Last year we had about 50 attendees were diagnosed with a skin cancer of some kind and I personally see and diagnose about 20-30 local people with skin cancers each week.

“Sometimes people, particularly men, can ignore these sorts of changes when they really should have them checked out by their GP straight away as if caught early many skin cancers can be completely cured. The earlier we find cancers the better the outcome with a reduced need for surgery in some cases.”

Kettering Town Council Green Councillor Emily Fedorowyz is urging local people to attend the events if they have skin cancer worries.

She said: “I think we probably all have stories of where we underestimated the sun and ended up getting sunburned some time over the years.

“Awareness is much better now of how to stay safe but the impact of sun exposure leading to cancers can take years to develop so if you have moles or lesions that are worrying you this is a great opportunity to get them checked out by the experts.

"Tell people that you know about this day, go with family and friends and help keep you and the people you love safe.”

Attendees will also receive skin safety advice such as:

Use a good quality sun cream (at least factor 15), applied liberally, to all exposed skin. Remember to re-apply every 2-3 hours or after swimming.

Wear a broad brimmed hat and clothing that completely covers sensitive areas and is not so translucent that the sun’s rays can penetrate through it and cause damage

Be sensible and stay in the shade during the hottest parts of the day and limit your time in the sun

If you feel you must sun bath limit it sensibly and remember that you may not realise you have burned yourself until several hours later

If you do get a mole or lesion that is changing – go to your GP and get it checked out.

Factfile

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show there are about 18,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer in the UK each year – that’s about 50 per day

Melanoma skin cancer is the 5th most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 4% of all new cancer cases (2016-2018).

Over the last decade, melanoma skin cancer incidence rates have increased by around a third (32%) in the UK.

Rates in females have increased by more than a quarter (27%), and rates in males have increased by almost two-fifths (38%) (2016-2018).

92% of people recognised that sun exposure can cause health problems, but only 18% always protect their skin from the sun.

61% of people believe having tanned skin is attractive and 49% cannot imagine coming back from holiday without a tan.