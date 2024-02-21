Celebrating care as a career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday 16th February, Northamptonshire carers were celebrated at the Care as a Career event in Wellingborough. The team at Visiting Angels shared their experiences of working in care whilst also recognising one long-serving carer who has embodied the best of the caring profession.

Kelsie Lewis from Kingsthrope, Northampton has been a carer with Visiting Angels since 1st June 2022. Kelsie had no previous experience within the care sector when she first joined the team but over these 19 months of service has given her all to the job and her clients. Kelsie was gifted a voucher as she enjoys reading in her spare time and a beautiful bunch of flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I enjoy working at Visiting Angels as I have the flexibility to combine being a mum of 2 girls whilst providing support to those who need it the most in our community,” explained Kelsie. “The most precious part of my role as a caregiver is that my clients can remain in their own home for as long as possible. Making a difference to their life and their families’ lives is why I enjoy the job that I do. The Visiting Angels team give a huge amount of support, checking in with phone calls and making sure that we have our birthdays off each year. On top of that, I have a safe space to complete my NVQ work each week in the office where my youngest daughter is also welcome.”

From left to right: Dr Neelam Saleem, Kelsie Lewis, Stephanie Robinson and Leanne Ward

During the career event, Registered Manager Stephanie Robinson gave a talk on care standards and Head of People Leanne Ward spoke about the range of careers available in the care industry. Dr Neelam Saleem is the Managing Director at Visiting Angels who is committed to expanding their ‘carer-centric’ focus for the good of the whole community.

“Our carer-centric approach simply means we put carers at the heart of our business. Our carers feel valued and respected for their commitment to the industry. Through financial rewards, opportunities for career development and an exclusive wellbeing programme, we’re proving there’s another path to take in an industry which often leaves carers feeling little to no appreciation.

“I’ve been a Consultant Radiologist in the NHS for many years and I’m a firm believer that people rest and recuperate better in their own home. If we can make a career in care rewarding, we’ll have many more people willing and able to support the elderly and vulnerable in our community to enjoy life at home for much longer.”