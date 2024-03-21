Care home residents have eyes down and dabbers at the ready
and live on Freeview channel 276
We all know what the importance of keeping our minds engaged in active and stimulating activities can do for our health and wellbeing. One firm favourite with many of the residents at Elm Bank, is Gala Bingo. The residents are thrilled to have the big screen event held every week, with prizes a plenty and a fresh cake slice with a lovely warm tea or coffee. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The weekly Gala Bingo is a true winner for many residents here, it is amazing to see the residents smile when they, shout house, and to know that they are benefiting a great deal from this activity in keeping their minds active”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.