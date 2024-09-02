Brampton View Care Home joins hundreds of other care homes for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza

Staff and residents from Barchester’s Brampton View Care Home, in Northampton, joined fellow keen dabbers from over 260 Barchester care homes and hospitals across the whole of the UK, including Wales, Scotland, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, to compete in one of the biggest games of bingo Barchester has ever seen!

Barchester’s Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 27th August, 2024 when Brampton View Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”

Sheila, resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo!”

