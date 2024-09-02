Brampton View Care Home joins hundreds of other care homes for Barchester's Big Bingo Bonanza
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barchester’s Big Bingo Bonanza took place on 27th August, 2024 when Brampton View Care Home got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was a dab hand at bingo. It was eyes down for a full house as the homes battled it out to find out who would prevail.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve got some real bingo fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved, you could hear a pin drop in here when we were all playing.”
Sheila, resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a game of bingo!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.