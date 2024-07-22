Brampton View Care Home hosts community barbecue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Brampton View Care Home to enjoy a community barbecue that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday, 20th July 2024.

The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home served a selection of barbecue favourites including traditional burgers and hotdogs which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home. The team at the home also invited local singer Lorenzo who performed a range of classic hits from throughout the years, which many of the guests sang along to. Lucia’s Tiny Farm also paid a visit and guests were able to interact with the animals throughout the event.

Resident Pat said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. We had a few drops of rain but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Brampton View Care Home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.