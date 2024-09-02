Brampton View Care Home host spellbinding community magic show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brampton View care home in Northampton partnered with West Northants Council to host an event as part of their school holiday initiatives.

Alongside other local businesses Brampton View care home hosted an event for families and children of the local community to attend during the summer holidays. Brampton View offered a free hot meal to all who attended and then an afternoon of magic from local magician Crazy Colin!

Members of the local community with their children were able to join residents and staff from the home to enjoy this end of summer performance. Everyone was taken in by the magic tricks and trying to figure out the magic behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospitality team at Brampton View care home produced a wonderful lunch for those in attendance and homemade treats during the performance of cakes and flapjacks.

Magic Show

This event is the first of many of its kind for Brampton View care home as they continue to work alongside West Northants Council to offer services to the local community.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View care home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and we are so pleased that members of the local community came to join us for our first event in partnership with West Northants Council. We are excited to see what this relationship can do for our community.”

Judith, a resident at the home said: “The magician was certainly entertaining and I still can’t figure out how he did some of those tricks. It was wonderful to see the children here and laughing alongside us.”