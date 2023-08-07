Boost for Kettering hospice as trust is named building society's charity of the year

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice has been given a financial boost thanks to members of a building society.

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) members picked Cransley Hospice Trust as their charity of the year, meaning they will now benefit from financial and volunteer support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes a donation for every vote received at the MHBS annual general meeting, a donation raised by its affinity account and money raised from fundraising events the society will hold throughout the year.

Cransley Hospice is celebrating its 25th anniversary

Cransley Hospice has cared for thousands of people with life-limiting illnesses since opening and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The hospice provides free, specialist end-of-life care to patients in the hospice and in their own homes.

Their community fundraising and events development manager Louise Gurney said: “We are over the moon that MHBS have chosen to support Cransley Hospice Trust in our 25th anniversary year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re excited for the year ahead and look forward to working with MHBS to raise as much money as we can to support the development of end-of-life care, so that more people are able to die in comfort and with dignity whether that is in the hospice or in their own home.”

MHBS chief executive officer Iain Kirkpatrick said: “The charity of the year is our chance to support a cause that really matters to our members.