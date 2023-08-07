News you can trust since 1897
Boost for Kettering hospice as trust is named building society's charity of the year

They are over the moon!
By Sam Wildman
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST

Kettering’s Cransley Hospice has been given a financial boost thanks to members of a building society.

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) members picked Cransley Hospice Trust as their charity of the year, meaning they will now benefit from financial and volunteer support.

This includes a donation for every vote received at the MHBS annual general meeting, a donation raised by its affinity account and money raised from fundraising events the society will hold throughout the year.

Cransley Hospice is celebrating its 25th anniversaryCransley Hospice is celebrating its 25th anniversary
Cransley Hospice has cared for thousands of people with life-limiting illnesses since opening and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The hospice provides free, specialist end-of-life care to patients in the hospice and in their own homes.

Their community fundraising and events development manager Louise Gurney said: “We are over the moon that MHBS have chosen to support Cransley Hospice Trust in our 25th anniversary year.

"We’re excited for the year ahead and look forward to working with MHBS to raise as much money as we can to support the development of end-of-life care, so that more people are able to die in comfort and with dignity whether that is in the hospice or in their own home.”

MHBS chief executive officer Iain Kirkpatrick said: “The charity of the year is our chance to support a cause that really matters to our members.

"We’re delighted that Cransley Hospice Trust were chosen and look forward to working alongside them to provide much-needed support that allows them to raise funds to develop this vital service for our local community.”

