Birthday cards to bring cheer to Kettering hospital inpatients

The gesture – designed to help cheer up lonely or anxious patients - has already had a great reception at Northampton General Hospital where some 428 cards have been distributed since a pilot project began in March this year.

The Deputy Head of Volunteer Services at NGH and KGH, Michelle Barnes, said: “Being in hospital can be a very worrying and anxious time for our patients and this is a little gesture which can help brighten up someone’s day.

“We also have some patients who have few friends or relatives and they can feel quite lonely in an environment where they are surrounded by strangers.

Ward Sister Anu George receives a card from volunteer Jimmy Murray

“Imagine what it can be like if you felt your birthday had come and gone and no-one had noticed.

“That’s why we have set up the birthday card initiative. It is also something that everyone notices and there is a snowball effect of good wishes for that patient.”

Volunteer manager at KGH Christine Hardy said: “This is another way in which we can help make a difference to a patient’s experience of hospital.

“If you are feeling down it is something that can cheer you up and bring a smile to your face.”

Volunteer Jimmy Murray writing some birthday cards for patients.

The hospital’s record system enables it to recognise which patients are in hospital on their birthday. The initiative is for patients who are staying in hospital as an inpatient but includes all ages from children to adults.

The first cards in the new scheme were delivered by KGH volunteers on Monday, November 6, and it is expected that several patients of the hospital’s 500 inpatients will celebrate their birthdays in hospital each day.

The cards are written by volunteers like Jimmy Murray who has been working as a KGH volunteer for about 10 months. They are then delivered to a member of clinical staff at the ward entrance so that staff – who are aware of the patient’s situation and clinical care – can safely pass them on at the right time.

Jimmy said: “I think it’s an excellent idea especially for those patients who have no one else to turn to. It is just a lovely gesture on that special day.”