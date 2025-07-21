The 21 best rated GP surgeries in Northamptonshire as voted for by patients in the GP Patient Survey 2025

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:59 BST

Is your GP surgery on the list? 🩺

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, are in with patients having their say on how they feel their GP practice in Northamptonshire is really performing.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey reveals the best and worst surgeries in Northamptonshire and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the 21 GP practices in Northamptonshire which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 80% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good.

1. Crick Medical Practice - Crick, Northampton

There were 267 survey forms sent out to patients at Crick Medical Practice in Crick, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 80% said it was very good and 13% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good.

2. The Long Buckby Practice - Long Buckby, Northampton

There were 268 survey forms sent out to patients at The Long Buckby Practice in Long Buckby, Northampton. The response rate was 42%, with 112 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 78% said it was very good and 18% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Springfield Surgery in Brackley. The response rate was 36%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good.

3. Springfield Surgery - Brackley

There were 298 survey forms sent out to patients at Springfield Surgery in Brackley. The response rate was 36%, with 106 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 72% said it was very good and 24% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Byfield, Daventry. The response rate was 48%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 68% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good.

4. Byfield Medical Centre - Byfield, Daventry

There were 254 survey forms sent out to patients at Byfield Medical Centre in Byfield, Daventry. The response rate was 48%, with 123 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 68% said it was very good and 21% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

