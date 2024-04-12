Arm chair exercises embraced by care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We all know what the importance of keeping our minds engaged in active and stimulating activities and our bodies, it is vital for our health and wellbeing. One firm favourite with many of the residents at Elm Bank, is Arm Chair Exercises. The residents are thrilled to have the ability to participate in exercises while seated. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged and the body moving.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The Arm Chair Exercise is a true winner for many residents here, it is amazing to see the residents smile when they are so engaged, and to know that they are benefiting a great deal from this activity in keeping their minds and bodies active. It allows for all to participate not matter what their ability is and gives them a sense of achievement.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Residents taking part in arm chair exercises