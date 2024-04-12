Arm chair exercises embraced by care home residents
We all know what the importance of keeping our minds engaged in active and stimulating activities and our bodies, it is vital for our health and wellbeing. One firm favourite with many of the residents at Elm Bank, is Arm Chair Exercises. The residents are thrilled to have the ability to participate in exercises while seated. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged and the body moving.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "The Arm Chair Exercise is a true winner for many residents here, it is amazing to see the residents smile when they are so engaged, and to know that they are benefiting a great deal from this activity in keeping their minds and bodies active. It allows for all to participate not matter what their ability is and gives them a sense of achievement.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.