Amazing ward manager at Kettering General Hospital receives a national honour

A ward manager at Kettering General Hospital received a national award from one of England’s top nurses on November 20.

Maple Ward Manager Linda Sarju has been presented with a Silver Chief Nursing Officer for England Award by Deputy Chief Nursing Officer for England, Acosia Nyanin.

Linda was nominated for the award by Matron for Gynaecology Sally Eglin for the way she has developed from being a nurse, to a deputy sister and on to becoming an outstanding gynaecology ward manager who is focussed on excellent patient care and support for her colleagues.

Sally said: “Maple Ward under Linda’s leadership has flourished with the ward routine concentrating on safety huddles, patient experience and patient and staff feedback, including the Friends and family test and the ‘Listen to Me campaign’ which Linda champions.”

Linda Sarju received her Chief Nursing Officer for England Silver Award at a surprise presentation.

Acosia said: “You are truly positive and achieve the highest possible standards. You are passionate about women’s health and your enthusiasm for high quality care and supporting your team is absolutely outstanding. Thank you for everything that you do.”

At a special surprise presentation Linda - who has worked at KGH for 20 years, the last 14 on Maple War - was congratulated by her many friends and colleagues,

She said: “I am shocked. I never expected this but it is a real privilege and I just want to thank everyone so much.”

Sally added: “Linda is honest, trustworthy and does what she says she will do effortlessly. She has a positive attitude with a high level of attention to detail and she sets a high standard which her team aspire to.

“I have no doubt that Maple ward will continue to grow and flourish under Linda’s leadership with the women and their families at the heart of the care they give. I am so proud of Linda and the leadership example she sets.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer, Jayne Skippen, said: “Linda has demonstrated everything we are looking for in our team leaders and ward managers.

“She is constantly inspiring her colleagues to concentrate on patient care and helping them to develop professionally both as individuals and as a team.

“The improvements she has introduced have made a difference to the care the ward delivers and she richly deserves this prestigious national award.”

Linda’s achievements have included:

· Improving the ward’s performance in the hospital’s in-house ward accreditation inspection enabling it to receive a top gold award.

· Organising a ‘Gynae Away Day’ for all the staff to attend inviting experts to present on specialist subjects including pregnancy loss and bereavement, uro-gynaecology, and gynaecology cancers. The day allowed staff protected time to network and gather up to date information to provide improved evidence-based care.

· Developing a coordinator role who worked Monday to Friday to oversee the safe running of the ward. This change to practice supported better patient experience and gave clinical support to the nurses working within the ward.