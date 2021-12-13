A&E trips to KGH one-third higher than 2020 and adding to pressure on already-stretched NHS

Fewer patients went to A&E at Kettering General Hospital in November – but numbers were still up by more than one-third on the same period in 2020.

NHS England figures showed 8,612 patients visited the accident and emergency department last month.

That was a drop of five per cent on the 9,032 visits during October but a whopping 34 per cent more than the 6,442 patients seen in November 2020 and more than pre-pandemic levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KGH accident and emergency department is more than one-third busier than last year

Hospital bosses say the continued high demand is adding to pressure on services already stretched by the Covid pandemic.

A total of 1,029 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit.

Around four per cent of patients left before being treated.

Senior medics at both NGH and Kettering General Hospital have issued regular reminders throughout the pandemic for people to avoid visits to the Accident & Emergency departments unless absolutely necessary, offering advice on alternative routes for seeking treatment such as via the NHS 111 online and phone service, or asking at local pharmacies.

Urgent care centres at Brackley and Corby are also available to deal with injuries such as sprains or fractures, or significant medical conditions without an appointment.

Kettering General Hospital’s clinical director for urgent care, Dr Adrian Ierina, said: “At both hospitals we are seeing a very high number of attendances at A&E and this is creating pressure across all departments.