Action for Neurodiversity - 'free' teen counselling

Action for Neurodiversity, is an autism-specialist counselling service based in Corby.

They have recently received some funding, to enable them to offer some 'free' counselling sessions to neurodiverse teenagers (or those on the pathway to diagnosis) in the local area.

The counselling sessions are held in person at their specialist sensory counselling rooms in Corby. Jemima Gee, an experienced, fully qualified BACP accredited counsellor, with over 7 years of experience in counselling young people heads the project. She specialises in working with neurodivergent individuals. She has familial experience too.

Jemima said, 'young people have a lot to cope with and can sometimes feel very isolated, misunderstood and alone in dealing with difficult feelings and issues. Neurodivergent teenagers can also often experience anxiety and depression. Having a confidential, safe, supportive space to talk can be so helpful. Being listened to and understood is something that young people need. I help by working with them to understand themselves more, help build their self-esteem and confidence and recognise their worth. We work on coping skills too. Teenagers experience a lot of change. Some of the issues I deal with include anxiety, depression, self-worth, gender and sexual identity, friendship and relationship issues, identity, issues surrounding school, confidence and self-awareness.'

Sensory counselling room

Jemima herself has 3 grown-up children and has experience of neurodiversity within the family, so understands from a familial perspective, as well as an understanding from a counsellor perspective. Those she has worked with feels like 'gets them'.

If you know of any teenagers who may benefit from some counselling please contact Jemima Gee by email at [email protected].

Here is their website if you would like to take a look at what the charity does. https://www.actionforneurodiversity.org/