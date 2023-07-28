A-Plan Northampton raise over £400 of baby supplies for young families

With inflation at elevated rates remaining at 7.9% in June, mortgage rates and rental costs soaring, and energy bills still at increased levels, many have found their regular outgoings skyrocketing. For parents with young children, there are extra financial burdens; the price of nappy products is up by 30% since the start of the year, costing almost £15 per pack. Baby formula, purees, wipes and hygiene products have all risen steeply in price.

The A-Plan Northampton team donated a bundle of essential childcare items and called on the local community to donate items for the Southern Quarter Development Group, which operates a food bank in Delapre, providing crucial support in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, A-Plan and the people of Northampton have donated over 200 items, including: 20 bottles, 10 tubs of milk formula, more than 40 packets of wipes, over 20 nappy packs, knitted cardigans, and much more, adding up to at least £400 worth of goods.

The team at A-Plan Northampton with local MP Andrew Lewer

Lewis Ellis, Insurance Broker at A-Plan Northampton, has led the collection, inspired by his own experiences as a new parent: “When my baby girl Maisie was born in October, I quickly realised how much more expensive raising a child is in the current environment is. Fortunately, I’m in the position that I can manage to provide what my child needs, but many families are being forced to make heart-wrenching decisions between being able to eat or taking on debt.

“We came up with this initiative to make a difference, and I’ve been blown away by everyone’s support. I’m immensely proud of what we have been able to do together, as a community, and am so grateful for everyone who donated. Thank you for helping us make such a huge difference.”

In addition to all these essential items, the A-Plan Northampton branch also encouraged those donating to leave notes of encouragement, to provide an extra source of advice and comfort for new parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Holmes, Office Manager at A-Plan Northampton, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see so many people get behind such a worthwhile cause. We had colleagues, clients and people passing by our branch that wrote heartful messages, taking time out their day to brighten someone else’s.

The supplies donated through A-Pland Northampton

“We’ve managed to raise an incredible amount in such a short space of time, which just goes to show how much our community cares. I hope it makes life a little easier for those struggling at the moment.”

Andrew Lewer, local MP for Northampton South, said: “The team at A-Plan Northampton have led a tremendous fundraising campaign, showing incredible initiative. Their efforts, along with the generosity of the local community, are incredible, and will make significant difference in the lives of vulnerable infants and families.”