12 weeks of free support for Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and Rushden smokers trying to quit during Stoptober

The director of public health is calling all North Northamptonshire's smokers to join hundreds of others who have successfully quit with 12 weeks of free support.

With waiting times for free tailored support at just one week, smokers could be seven days away from being smoke free - with better health and more money in their pocket.

In North Northamptonshire 14.8 per cent of adults smoke, which is higher than the national average.

Figures among some groups are even higher, with manual workers, that figure rises to 21.8 per cent and with people who have long-term mental health conditions it is nearly 30 per cent.

NNC is urging people to try and stop smoking this month, which is Stoptober

North Northants Council’s health and well-being strategy is a five-year plan for North Northamptonshire and smoking and vaping is one of these major priorities for the area.

The authority says it is committed to supporting the Government’s target of becoming smoke free by 2030 and progress is already being felt across its communities.

Last year more than 1,600 residents set a quit date and 67 per cent of those have been successful in quitting smoking.

Waiting times have dropped and are currently at just one week.

North Northamptonshire Council’s stop smoking team offers:

- a dedicated stop smoking service, providing up to 12 weeks of free behavioural support

- tips and advice on how to stop smoking

- face-to-face or telephone appointments

- appointments available Monday to Friday across North Northamptonshire

- a free course of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) which may include an e-cigarette starter kit and 12-week supply of e-liquid

Jane Bethea, director of public health, communities and leisure for North Northamptonshire, said: “Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health.

"It remains the number one cause of preventable death in England.

"The good news is, if you quit smoking for 28 days, you are five times more likely to quit for good.

"While going ‘cold turkey’ is a common way that people attempt to give up, quit attempts are often more successful when using quit smoking support.

"That is why this year’s Stoptober campaign is encouraging smokers to quit this October by exploring the free support available through the North Northamptonshire Council stop smoking service.

"We want aspiring quitters to know that we have their back and by taking part in Stoptober, they are more likely to succeed. There’s a wide range of free quitting tools available through the service.

"We have really strengthened our stop smoking service here in North Northamptonshire.

"We have new staff, have expanded our face-to-face clinics to improve access across East Northamptonshire and added focused support in areas with the highest smoking rates such as Corby.

"We are also increasing our targeted support to those who are more likely to smoke or experience the effects of smoking.

"This includes pregnant women, those with mental health conditions and those who work in routine or manual jobs.

"This is making a real difference to the health of our local population.”

All you have to do to start your stop smoking journey now is complete the online form or call 0300 126 5700 (option 2).