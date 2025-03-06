Wrenn School has won a prestigious award for its work supporting young carers with their education.

The school was presented with the Young Carers in Schools award last month.

Young carers are children under-18 who are responsible for the care of a family member who, due to illness, disability, mental health condition or addiction, can’t cope without their support.

The award is part of the Young Carers in School programme run by charities The Children’s Society and Carers Trust.

The programme provides primary and secondary schools across England with guidance for teachers, leaders and non-teaching staff to gain the practical tools they need to help young carers.

Wrenn School won the award by demonstrating how it supports young carers.

This includes running weekly drop-in sessions for young carers to come together to talk about their caring responsibilities with other students who also have a caring role.

Other things the school offers are extra-curricular activities and trips for young carers to enhance life experiences - a vegetable garden where young carers can grow their own produce and a sensory garden where students can relax for their mental health and well-being.

The school also provides students with confidential support and advice in school and assemblies on the challenges faced by young carers in Years 7 and 10.

They provide staff training on young carers and how to identify and support them.

Laura Parker, principal of Wrenn School, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive the Young Carers Award, which reflects our commitment to supporting every student in our community.

"At Wrenn School, we believe in ambition and excellence with care for all, and this recognition highlights the dedication of our staff and students in ensuring young carers receive the support and opportunities they deserve.”

Nicole McCartney, director of education for the Creative Education Trust, said: “Having been a young carer myself, we prioritise these programmes at Creative Education Trust.

"Wrenn School is an excellent example of this work, and innovative programmes like the vegetable and sensory gardens are good examples of the ‘above

and beyond’ approach Wrenn School take in all aspects of their work.”

13-year-old Ashley M, a young carer from Wrenn School, said: “I really enjoy being part of the young carers at school as I feel part of a community.

"I really enjoy all the activities which Wrenn provide like going to the theatre, cinema, making wreaths and Christmas decorations for our families.

"I really enjoyed the cooking together part.

"I am especially looking forward to the Easter egg hunt and seaside visit.

"This program allows me to do things with other young carers and talk to them and Miss Earl about any worries or concerns I may have.”

Research by Carers Trust shows 40 per cent of young carers say they don’t get enough support to balance education and caring.

Separate research by The Children’s Society shows young carers get an average of one grade lower in GCSE subjects than their peers and they often

also have lower levels of self-confidence and mental well-being.

Vicky Morgan, Carers Trust’s head of young carers and young adult carers, said: “We’re delighted to present the Young Carers in Schools award to Wrenn School.

"Figures show there are two young carers in every classroom but balancing learning with looking after family members can be tough without help.

"By identifying young carers and putting support in place, schools and teachers can make a huge difference to their well-being and education.

"That’s why the brilliant work done by staff at Wrenn School is so vital and why this award is so richly deserved.”

Lisa Witherden, head of national programmes at The Children’s Society, said: "Recent figures from the school census highlight that nearly 80 per cent of schools reported they had zero young carers in their pupil population.

"We know this simply isn't true and that young carers are a hidden group of children and young people who need support to achieve the same level of success as their peers at school.

"We're absolutely thrilled that Wrenn School has achieved the Young Carers in Schools award, demonstrating their commitment to identifying these hidden children and young people and ensuring they get the vital support they need to thrive in education and in life beyond school."

The Young Carers in School programme is open to all schools in England.

To sign up, visit the website.