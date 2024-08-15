Wollaston School Post 16 results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students at Wollaston School are once again celebrating some exceptional results in the A Level and BTEC public examination series.

2024 has seen some wonderful student achievements from across a broad range of 25 subjects, with traditional A levels in maths, English, science, humanities, languages and the performing arts, sitting alongside qualifications in everything from economics to food technology, and computer science to uniformed public services.

Wollaston School is incredibly proud of all of the Sixth Form students who have taken examinations this year, and have built upon the school’s proud track record of academic success, leading to another year in which the average grade awarded has been in excess of a Grade C. There are also a number of exceptional individual results to report on, with students securing places in a number of top universities and training providers.

Jessica Harris did very well to achieve A* in economics as well as A grades in maths, biology and psychology. She has secured her place to read law at the University of Cambridge. Callum Goff did superbly to achieve A*s in computer science, maths and further maths, he will be studying computer science at The University of Sheffield. Olivia Tyler did superbly achieving A* in both psychology and biology as well as an A grade in chemistry. She will now be starting her medicine course at York Sophie Wheeler also achieved 2 A*s, in maths and further maths and A grades in chemistry and physics. She will be studying physics at Durham. Harrison Murdin achieved A* in maths as well as A grades in further maths, geography and economics. He is now looking forward to reading economics at The University of Nottingham. Charlotte Reid-Smith attained an A* in biology and A grades in chemistry and psychology – she will be starting at The University of Bath to read chemistry. Emily Hooper achieved a Distinction* in health and social and uniformed protective services as well as an A grade in sociology, she will now be starting her journey towards becoming a qualified midwife. Ethan Greenfield was rewarded with 3 A grades in philosophy, sociology and psychology and is studying sociology at The University of Suffolk. Zoe Graves, was graded as Distinction *, Distinction, Distinction, in business, uniformed protective services and OCR sport, she will soon be starting her apprenticeship. Ethan Denny achieved 3 great A grades in computer science, maths and further maths, he will now be studying cyber security. Similarly, Erica Litchfield’s straight A grades are an excellent achievement and mean that will now be studying immunology at The University of Manchester. Hannah Tyler successfully secured her place to study psychology at the University of Nottingham with her outstanding A grades in history, psychology and sociology.

Mr S Anderson and Mr J Birkett with three of our top achievers.

Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form Tony Mills commented, “We are so proud of all of the students and the grades they have achieved. It has been such a lovely morning celebrating with them and hearing about the amazing courses and careers that they are now embarking upon. The staff who have worked so hard to prepare them for their exams were thrilled to see so many smiling faces. This is a real tribute to the hard work and commitment of the students over the past two years, as well as the amazing support they have received from their parents. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved, but especially the students, they really deserve the grades achieved and I wish you every success in the future.

Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community. The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school. Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers. If you would like information on how to join this story of success, in either September 2024 or September 2025, please contact the Post-16 admissions team via email using this address [email protected] and they would be delighted to provide further information.

In wishing the A Level and BTEC classes of 2024 every success for the future, Head of Wollaston School Simon Anderson commented “We are delighted to have seen our students thrive during their time at Wollaston’s Sixth form, with exceptional achievements in such a broad range of subjects and courses. We have seen our students pursue such academic success with inspiration, determination and positivity and wish them every success for the future as they go on to demonstrate the amazing courses and careers that a Wollaston education can lead to.”