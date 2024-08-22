Wollaston School GCSE Results 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Further success for the GCSE class of 2024 at Wollaston School. 2024 marks another day of proud achievement at Wollaston School where students, staff and parents are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE results.

Wollaston is proud to promote an extremely broad and diverse curriculum, and students have achieved incredibly well across a huge number of subjects.

Head of Year 11, Matthew Jackson said: "I am extremely proud of all the students and the grades they have achieved. It has been such a lovely morning celebrating with them and enjoying in their success. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved, it has been a wonderful partnership between parents and the school but especially the students, and I wish them every success in the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wollaston School is delighted with the overall headline measures achieved with over 67% students achieving a grade 4 + in English and maths. Once again performing strongly in comparison to national figures.

Mr M Jackson, Head of year 11 with two of our top achievers, Emily Bolland and Richard FajimniFaj

The strength of performance across the curriculum is also demonstrated in an average grade of 4.6 which showcases the talents and achievements of Wollaston’s students in humanities, science, performing arts, technology, languages, social sciences, and PE.

In terms of individual student performance, there are a few notable results to celebrate including Frank Whittington achieving ten 9 grades and Jemima Denny nine grade 9s and a grade 8 to name but a few.

Following these amazing results, the class of 2024 will be certainly celebrating today, and this is well deserved. The entire school and local community are incredibly proud of their achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For many, the educational journey at Wollaston School will continue, with a large number of students meeting the entry requirements for further study in our sixth form.

Head of school, Simon Anderson said: "I have been in admiration of Year 11 throughout their Wollaston journey. They have coped remarkably with the consequences of lockdowns and have worked extremely hard to achieve such great results. Students, families and staff can be proud with the results the students have achieved. I am looking forward to welcoming many of the year group back into the sixth form to continue their Wollaston journey."

Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community. We have a proud tradition of academic success blended with wider personal development and ensuring that students who attend Wollaston can access the very best destinations following their post-16 studies.

The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school. Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers. We are now looking forward to welcoming these incredible students into Year 12 in September, in addition to an increasing number of external applicants from other schools.

If you would like to learn more about how to join the sixth form of Wollaston in 2024 or 2025 please contact [email protected] and we would be delighted to welcome you.