Wollaston School celebrates outstanding Level 3 results

Students at Wollaston School are once again celebrating some exceptional results in the A Level and BTEC public examination series. 2025 has seen some wonderful student achievements from across a broad range of subjects, with traditional A levels in maths, English Literature, the sciences, the humanities, languages and the performing arts, sitting alongside qualifications in everything from economics to food technology, and sociology to uniformed public services.

Wollaston School is incredibly proud of all the Sixth Form students who have taken examinations this year and have built upon the school’s proud track record of academic success, leading to another year in which the average grade awarded has been in excess of a Grade C and are the strongest set of level 3 results in recent years.

Students have achieved even higher standards than in 2024 and reflects the dedication, resilience, and talent of our students and the unwavering support and commitment of our teaching staff. There are a number of exceptional individual results to report on, with students securing places in a number of top universities and training providers.

Notable student performances include Lily Walpole who achieved 3 A* grades in biology, chemistry and maths and will read natural sciences at The University of Cambridge. We are really proud of Lily and pleased that her hard work and commitment has been reflected in the grades she has achieved. She also continues our tradition of supporting students to achieve Oxbridge entrance.

More celebrations

We are also proud and thrilled that Charlie Carter, Alex Hodgson and Ty Mummery have achieved exceptional results and reflective of their work ethic and contribution to school life. Well done to Charlie, who achieved 2 A* grades in further maths and maths and an A grade in Chemistry and will going on to Lancaster University to study maths.

We are thrilled to see that Alex will also be moving onto Lancaster University to study law with politics having secured 2 A*s in psychology and sociology and an B grade in biology. Congratulations to Ty who also achieved 2 A*s in psychology and sociology and a B grade in drama and will be moving on to the university of York to study psychology with an integrated Masters degree.

Head of Year 13, Sam Braham-Nicoll commented: “We are delighted with the students’ outcomes and really happy with their destinations. I am thrilled for all students who have studied exceptionally well throughout their time in the sixth form and have shown a real commitment to Wollaston School community and have benefitted from the support and guidance of the sixth team”.

Wollaston School is a proud member of the Nene Valley Partnership, which has a mission to provide excellence in education to our local community. The Sixth Form at Wollaston is a vibrant, growing and successful part of the school.

Celebrating success

Wollaston continues to promote a broad and inspirational curriculum offer, making it one of the largest and most successful local Sixth Form Providers. If you would like information on how to join this story of success, please contact the Post-16 admissions team via email at [email protected] and they would be delighted to provide further information.

In wishing the A Level and BTEC classes of 2025 every success for the future, Head of Wollaston School Simon Anderson commented: "We are delighted to have seen our students thrive during their time at Wollaston’s Sixth form, with exceptional achievements in such a broad range of subjects and courses.

"We have seen our students pursue such academic success with inspiration, determination and positivity and wish them every success for the future as they go on to demonstrate the amazing courses and careers that a Wollaston education can lead to.”