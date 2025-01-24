Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rowan Gate Primary School opened its new school building with local swimming legend Maisie Summers-Newton on hand to cut the ribbon.

The building includes four specialist classrooms and designated sensory rooms to facilitate learning for children with a range of educational needs.

In a speech delivered after the official opening on Friday, January 17, acting headteacher Julia Coles thanked the local authority, the management team of the building project and the school’s governing body.

She said: “Rowan Gate is made up of wonderfully complex children who bring a diverse range of abilities, needs and personalities to the school, and this simple yet really well-designed building is the perfect match for our pupils.

The new building was opened by Maisie Summers-Newton on January 17

"This new building will give the pupils the space and safety to explore their world, something that was so, so difficult in the last classrooms we had.

"We’ve now got classrooms that pupils deserve, which were designed to help them learn and thrive, and help us help them achieve their personal successes.”

Maisie Summers-Newton, who took home a pair of gold medals and a bronze medal form the Paralympic Games in Paris last year and is now a qualified teacher, attended the school to deliver a presentation to students and teachers before cutting the ribbon on the new facility.

She said: “It’s inspiring, just seeing the children in this environment is brilliant.

The new building can accommodate up to 140 pupils

"Having the opportunity to open this building was amazing, I’m really grateful for it.”

The stand-alone building on the school site has the ability to comfortably accommodate 140 pupils, having replaced a former double classroom temporary mobile unit.

The decision was made to build a separate space on the school field rather than extend the main building, which Mrs Coles has said has made a positive difference for the children at the school.

Rowan Gate will soon extend its provision to Wilby CE Primary after the latter’s move to ‘The Glenvale’ in Wellingborough’s Glenvale Park in September 2024.

Mrs Coles was ‘absolutely thrilled and delighted’ with how the new building in Finedon Road turned out.

She added: “When children are in cramped conditions and classrooms that are cluttered, that ends up with children becoming dysregulated and impact on behaviour and not being able to learn in the way that they could.

"We knew that we needed classrooms that were going to give children the space to be able to learn.

“It was a challenge, we’re a constantly growing school, year on year the number on roll goes up so it’s about trying to bring those children into school whilst not impacting those already here.”