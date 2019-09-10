Window opens for 2020 school place applications in Northamptonshire

Parents and carers are already being invited to apply for school places for the September 2020 term.

The window is now open for those seeking reception places in primary or infant schools next year, or Year 7 places in secondary school.



The closing date for applications for places in reception is January 15, 2020, at 5 pm.

Parents and carers can apply for places in reception if their child will be four years of age on or before August 31, 2019.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is much sooner on October 31, 2019, at 5 pm.



Applications can be made online at: www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions. All admissions, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time. Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day.



All on-time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the appropriate National Offer Day:

March 2, 2020, for secondary places and April 16, 2020, for reception places.



The county council’s school admissions team is holding a series of free information events across the county to help parents and carers with the application process and to answer any queries that may be raised.

These events will be held at:



• Wellingborough Library – Thursday, October 3 – 9.30am - 12pm

• Corby Library – Tuesday, October 8, - 9.30am – 11.30am

• Weston Favell Library – Wednesday, October 9 – 9.30am - 12pm

• Kettering Library – Tuesday, October 15 - 9am - 11.30am

• Northampton Central Library –Wednesday, November 27 - 10am – 12.30pm



Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services and education, Councillor Fiona Baker, said: “If you are applying for a school place for September 2020, I would recommend accessing the free support and advice and make your applications in good time.”



An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.