WIN an exclusive book talk with best selling author Chris Smith by taking part in the Cransley Hospice Trust Schools Challenge

Calling all local schools! Would you love to secure an exclusive book talk for your school from bestselling children’s author Chris Smith – and all just by raising money for local hospice care and services?

Well now’s your chance to do just that... Introducing the Cransley Hospice Trust Schools Challenge!

Getting involved is SO EASY! All you need to do is FUNDRAISE as much as possible, in any way you choose. Whether it’s a dress down day, a bake sale or taking part in one of our existing schools fundraisers, there is a simple idea that will be perfect for your school to get involved with.

Short on time? No problem! The Cransley Hospice Trust Schools Challenge runs from NOW until World Book Day on the 6th March 2025, so there is plenty of time to get involved.

Schools that have already signed up to support the charity by taking part in the annual ‘Frosty Fun Run,’ or the ‘Dress Up and Dance’ fundraiser during the campaign period are also eligible to get their hands on the prize!

Cransley Hospice Trust are delighted to be supported with the Schools Challenge by author Chris Smith, who is kindly supporting the charity by providing the grand prize for the winning school.

Chris Smith is a bestselling author and the joint recipient of the 2024 Ruth Rendell award for his work promoting literacy and campaigning for school libraries. Chris created the Kid Normal series with his friend Greg James and recently the pair published The Twits Next Door which became an instant bestseller.

In January 2025 he’ll be bringing back Enid Blyton’s classic characters in The New Famous Five: Five and the Forgotten Treasure. Before he was an author Chris worked as a newsreader and presenter on radio stations including Xfm and BBC Radio 1. Chris was born in Kettering and is proud to be supporting local hospice care and services for patients and their families in North Northamptonshire.

Any school wishing to participate simply needs to register their interest on the charities’ website at www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/schools-challenge