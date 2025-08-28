Where to get free school uniform in North Northamptonshire including Kettering, Wellingborough and Oundle

Brand new school shirts, skirts and jumpers can prove pricey, especially if you are buying for multiple children.
But help is available locally with several places where you can get school uniforms for free or very low prices.
Kettering, Wellingborough and Oundle are just some of the places where there is support for people in need of help with uniform ahead of the new school year.
And not only are pre-loved school uniforms helping families who need them, it is also better for the environment with clothes getting another use rather than heading straight for landfill.
Some of these outlets also take donations so do contact them if you have pre-loved uniform items which could be re-used.
If you are offering help with school uniforms in the Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough or Rushden area and would like to be included in our round-up, send an email with your details to [email protected]
Free school uniforms are available in the local area Photo: NNC
2. Free school uniform: Bev's Uniform Hub
Bev has plenty of uniform from most of the primary and secondary schools across the Kettering area, as well as lots of general skirts/shirts/trousers so families can grab what you need, free of charge. More details about Bev's Uniform Hub can be found on Facebook Photo: Bev's Uniform Hub
3. Free school uniform: Wellingborough Library
Free second hand school uniform is available at Wellingborough Library in Pebble Lane. They have a selection of free second-hand school uniform available. Families are welcome to come in and take what they need - completely free of charge. The library is also happy to accept donations of school uniform in good condition so they can continue supporting local families throughout the year Photo: NNC
4. Free school uniform: Ace House Clearances Ltd, Kettering
Ace House Clearances Ltd has free school uniform available from its unit in Wilson Terrace, Kettering. A spokesman said: "We understand the costs of living and we want to support the local community and offer free uniform to help take the pressure off parents. All we ask is please only take what you need so there enough for everyone to go around." Last year they donated around 1,000 items from their three shops and this year they want to make sure they can donate many more items Photo: Ace House Clearances Ltd