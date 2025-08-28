Where to get free school uniform in North Northamptonshire including Kettering, Wellingborough and Oundle

4 . Free school uniform: Ace House Clearances Ltd, Kettering

Ace House Clearances Ltd has free school uniform available from its unit in Wilson Terrace, Kettering. A spokesman said: "We understand the costs of living and we want to support the local community and offer free uniform to help take the pressure off parents. All we ask is please only take what you need so there enough for everyone to go around." Last year they donated around 1,000 items from their three shops and this year they want to make sure they can donate many more items Photo: Ace House Clearances Ltd