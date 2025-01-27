Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For those who have left it a little late, there’s still time ⌛

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UCAS university application deadline is this week for those hoping to start in September

Students applying for a 2025 start will be some of the last to have to write a personal statement

Universities say successful statements demonstrate your passion, and showcase your skills

If you’ve left it until now, you can still get your statement finished in time with careful planning

Personal statements will soon be a thing of the past for university applicants - but they’re not gone yet.

The UCAS university application deadline falls on Wednesday, 29 January at 6pm this year. Students need to have their online forms filled out, top 5 universities picked out, and letter of recommendation from their school uploaded by this time to guarantee equal consideration by universities. That means there is only a few days to go to get everything completed and submitted - including the oft-dreaded personal statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s new university starters will be the last cohort that has to write a 4,000-character personal statement, summarising their passion for their chosen course of study, their academic achievements and their life experiences. From late 2025, those applying for university will instead need to answer a set of three questions.

Personal statements have sometimes been criticised for lacking structure or guidance for students, so we’ve taken a look at what the admissions team at highly-ranked Edge Hill University looks for in one. On top of that, we’ve got some expert advice from an A Levels tutor about what to do if you’ve left it to the last minute.

Here’s what they had to say:

There's still time to finish your personal statement and submit your UCAS application | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Let them see how passionate and motivated you are

In an online advice page for applicants, Edge Hill University’s admissions manager Eleanor Butcher said there were a few key things they recommended all students include in their personal statements - regardless of how much real-world experience they had. “The main things we want to know about are your motivations to do the course, your academic and personal achievements, your skills and interests and any relevant work experience.”

Universities don’t expect or assume you’ll have a lot of experience in your chosen subject or field. But they do want to hear your reasons for wanting to study it. Edge Hill says that your motivation can come from anywhere, and don’t have to be a lifelong passion. You may even have been inspired by reading about the course itself - it’s best to just be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admissions teams will want to hear about your goals, for your studies and for what you want to do next. Edge Hill recommends letting them know about things that will demonstrate your passion and commitment, like how you keep up to date with updates in your industry, or what you’ve heard about the course from current students. It’s okay to let your excitement and enthusiasm shine through.

Show off a little

Whether they be academic, personal, professional, or otherwise - Edge Hill urges students to be bold in their personal statements when it comes to showcasing their achievements. They especially recommend highlighting any skills or achievements that align with what you’re applying to study.

Chris Yates, another admissions manager, said: “It’s not all about grades, we want to know about other achievements, academic or otherwise. Share with us what makes you unique, any challenges you’ve overcome or independent learning you’ve undertaken – this helps us to get to know you and why you want to do the course.”

Admissions teams will also be keen to hear about any work experience you have, and your personal statement is the place to mention it. This can also include volunteering, or work (like part-time retail or hospitality jobs) unrelated to your course. What it’s really about is demonstrating the transferrable skills that you’ve picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why Edge Hill says that you don’t have to panic if you’ve got no or very little work experience. You might just have to think outside the box a little more, for skills they’ve picked up from school or through life experiences.

Senior admissions manager Emma Hall added: “If applicants don’t have work experience, I would be looking for them to articulate the transferable skills they have from their current studies – like organisation, time management, presentation, [[or] teamwork. I would also expect them to talk about their chosen subject, aspects they find particularly interesting/enjoyable, and share if they have completed any projects or carried out their own research.”

Left it to the last minute?

A Levels tutor Dr Andrew Lawson - founder of Solar Tuition - said that many successful students complete their applications in January, and UCAS and universities are aware of and well-prepared for a late surge in applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While starting earlier would have been great, we’re all human. Most applications arrive just before the deadline,” he said. He urged students to stay calm and plan out their remaining tasks, including what they will complete, and when. You can even break up writing your personal statement into mini-tasks, writing it in sections.

“You know how important this is. Showcase your passion, potential and personality as well as list your skills. Universities are looking for students who have real enthusiasm for their subject. So prove it to them by using examples,” Dr Lawson added.

Finally, make sure you have a trusted teacher or other adult review your personal statement for major issues, and proofread it for obvious errors - to ensure professionalism and attention to detail.

If you'd like to find out more, check out our other coverage on this topic. For the academically ambitious, you can find out the UK’s most recent top 20 universities here. For everything else sixth form students need to know about the deadline, including what to do if they miss it, take a look at this one.