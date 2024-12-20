Wellingborough's Sir Christopher Hatton School hosts food collection for the Daylight Centre

By Nicholas Salisbury
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 08:43 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:48 BST

On Festive Jumper Day, Sir Christopher Hatton Academy’s Youth Social Action Group organised a food collection for the Daylight Centre. Students and families participated by donating food and wearing Festive jumpers, with some particularly creative and festive designs adding to the day’s atmosphere.

The event was aimed at supporting the Daylight Centre, which plays a vital role in helping local people who are facing difficult times.

The food collected will directly assist the centre in providing much-needed support to individuals and families this winter.

The school is proud to contribute to this important cause and appreciates the efforts of everyone who donated. To encourage participation, the collection was run as a friendly house competition, with Orion, Luna, Equinox, and Titan all competing to gather the most donations.

Youth Social Action Group

Each house put in an impressive effort, demonstrating great teamwork and commitment. In the end, Luna emerged victorious, collecting the highest number of items.

Events like this are part of the Academy’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community and fostering a sense of responsibility among students.

The Youth Social Action Group worked hard to organise and promote the initiative, ensuring its success.

A huge thank you goes out to all the students, parents, and staff who contributed to this effort. Your donations will make a meaningful difference to those who rely on the Daylight Centre’s support. It’s a reminder of how small acts of generosity can have a big impact, especially during the festive season.

