Wellingborough primary school gains emotional and mental health award status

Pupils and staff at a Wellingborough primary school have celebrated gaining status as a Wellbeing Award for Schools for their whole-school approach to emotional and mental health.

Managed by Optimus Education, the award focuses on changing the long-term culture of a whole school to improve staff and pupil wellbeing, putting mental health at the heart of school life.

Staff, pupils, parents and carers at Oakway Academy helped with the process working as a community to reach their goal.

Staff and pupils with the Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health award.

Principal Mrs Claire Byron said: “I am delighted that we have been recognised and have achieved the Wellbeing Award for Schools.

"Although we were doing this work already, having the framework to pin it on has been really helpful and supportive and has ensured this work has stayed in the forefront, which could not be more important in current times.

"We are lucky to belong to such a caring and welcoming community who all want the best for our children and each other.”

The award reviewer gave glowing comments saying that the wellbeing award reflected the school’s vision.

It said: “The school’s vision and value statement, describes fully what the school believes in, and it is evident that this is put into action every day. Emotional Wellbeing and Mental Health (EWMH) permeates everything they do at Oakway Academy.

“EWMH is not an ‘add on’ at this school, it is part of school life, learning, and it goes beyond the school gates. The pupils talked about being supported by staff and caring for each other.

"Families are supported with many different aspects of their lives, all of which, impact on the EWMH of the children and the community, for example: a dedicated welfare team for families, signposting to advice and services, financial support for uniforms and school trips, support for new parents during the induction period, private health care professionals commissioned when necessary."

One parent reported that she ‘never feels alone’, the school is always there to support her and her children, she does not ‘ever feel judged’