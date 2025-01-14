Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspectors visiting a Wellingborough nursery for the first time have rated the facility ‘inadequate’ due to its ‘poor’ quality of teaching and engagement with children.

Ofsted carried out an inspection on Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Wellingborough, on St Johns Street, in December last year.

A report published on Monday found that staff do not have the skills to support and manage children’s behaviour and have low expectations for children’s learning.

A number of improvement recommendations have been issued to the provider to meet this year.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Wellingborough, on St Johns Street. Credit: Google

Ashbourne Nurseries said it is addressing the findings of the inspection with ‘urgency and commitment.’

The report said that ‘staff interactions and engagement with children are poor, especially for children who need additional support’ and, as a result, ‘children become upset, and their behaviour deteriorates’.

It also said some children spend ‘long periods wandering and playing alone’ with no interactions from staff or encouragement to join in activities with other children.

Other concerns were raised with the quality of teaching practices in the Wellingborough facility, with inspectors stating that children do not make the best possible progress in their learning.

It also found that staff did not provide children with clear direction or consistent boundaries in response to their behaviour.

The report explained: “Children do not consistently learn right from wrong as staff do not manage their behaviour well enough.

"When children start a water fight using pipettes and spray bottles to wet other children, this goes unnoticed by some staff and is not addressed well by others.

“Staff shout across the room for the children to stop. When children carry on, staff do not act swiftly or explain why their behaviour is unacceptable.

“The activities [staff] plan and deliver do not help children build on what they already know and can do. Consequently, gaps in children’s learning are not closing, and some are widening.”

Improvement requirements set by the Ofsted team include implementing an ambitious curriculum, improving staff interaction with children and providing training and support for staff.

Despite the nursery’s weaknesses, inspectors noted older children were able to follow routines and are learning to be independent. It adds that younger children enjoy listening to nursery rhymes and shaking rattles in time to the staff’s singing.

The report also states that staff ensure children are safe and have positive relationships with parents to help new children settle. It said there is an ‘open and positive culture’ around safeguarding that puts children’s interests first.

A representative for the nursery said: “Ashbourne Day Nurseries is fully committed to ensuring the highest standards of care and education.

"We acknowledge the recent Ofsted outcome for our Wellingborough nursery and are addressing the findings with urgency and commitment.

“A comprehensive action plan, including the implementation of a brand-new, bespoke curriculum, is already underway.

"We are working with Ofsted and our dedicated team to ensure we provide a safe, nurturing environment that families can trust.

"We look forward to welcoming Ofsted back in the near future, showcasing what our nursery is truly capable of and achieving a more favourable outcome.”