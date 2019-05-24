Wellingborough academy trust boss set to leave

The headteacher of a number of Wellingborough schools has announced her departure.

Victoria Bishop, the chief executive officer and executive principal of Hatton Academies Trust, will leave at the end of the month.

Mrs Bishop, who was headteacher of Sir Christopher Hatton School before it became an academy, had faced calls to justify her six-figure salary.

She said: “It is with very mixed emotions that I can announce that I have decided to leave Hatton after 15 tremendous years of headship.

“It has been a privilege to work with so many outstanding colleagues and such wonderful young people and I am very proud of the journey we have made together.

“After 43 years in education, I now want to put my health and family first before considering any next steps.

“I wish all of my colleagues and the young people in the academies of our trust every happiness and success.”

During her tenure the trust’s flagship school was given an outstanding rating from Ofsted.

But other trust schools, such as Oakway Academy, did not fare so well.

In a message to students and parents William Thallon, chair of the board of directors, said: “Over a period of 15 years, Mrs Bishop has had a transformative effect on the fortunes of the academies within the trust, in particular Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, and on the life chances of very many young people.

“There are countless individuals, staff and students, past and present, who are in her debt.

“I am sure you would all want to join me in thanking Mrs Bishop for everything she has done, and wish her and her family the very best for the future.”

Rob Hardcastle, head of primary education for Hatton Academies Trust has been named as acting chief executive officer.

The board has begun a search for Mrs Bishop’s successor.

Mr Hardcastle has worked in a variety of senior positions within Northamptonshire over the last 20 years.

He joined Hatton Academies Trust in January 2017 as head of Ppimary education, having previously been headteacher of a large primary school in Northampton which he led to an Outstanding Ofsted grade.