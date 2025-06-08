Weavers Academy touch rugby champions

By Michelle Reading
Contributor
Published 8th Jun 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST
The teamThe team
The team
Weavers Academy’s Year 7 and 8 mixed touch rugby team delivered a flawless performance at the North Northants District Tournament this week, held at Kettering Rugby Club.

The team remained undefeated throughout the competition, showcasing skill, teamwork, and determination. Impressively, they didn’t concede a single try all day – a rare feat in touch rugby – and were crowned overall tournament champions.

The event saw strong competition from schools across the district, with KSA finishing in second place, Huxlow in third, and Corby Technical School rounding out the top five.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This outstanding result is a testament to the commitment and sporting spirit of our students, who represented Weavers with pride and passion from the first whistle to the last.

A huge congratulations to all involved – what a team!

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice