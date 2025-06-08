Weavers Academy touch rugby champions

The team

Weavers Academy’s Year 7 and 8 mixed touch rugby team delivered a flawless performance at the North Northants District Tournament this week, held at Kettering Rugby Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team remained undefeated throughout the competition, showcasing skill, teamwork, and determination. Impressively, they didn’t concede a single try all day – a rare feat in touch rugby – and were crowned overall tournament champions.

The event saw strong competition from schools across the district, with KSA finishing in second place, Huxlow in third, and Corby Technical School rounding out the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This outstanding result is a testament to the commitment and sporting spirit of our students, who represented Weavers with pride and passion from the first whistle to the last.

A huge congratulations to all involved – what a team!