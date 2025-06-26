Weavers Academy to delight audiences at Queensway Festival
A Spotlight on Solo Year 10 Performers
Weavers Academy will be in the 2–3 pm performance slot, featuring intimate solo acts from our talented Year 10 students. This showcase will include:
- Singers delivering heartfelt vocal performances
- Ukulele players playing upbeat tunes
- Piano students showcasing their classical and contemporary skills
These captivating solos promise to reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of our budding musicians.
Festival Atmosphere & Activities
Before and after our performance, the festival grounds will buzz with activity:
- Stalls in the church hall offering tombola draws, bottle stalls, and handmade crafts
- Cream teas and barbecue treats to savour in the Vicarage garden
- A programme of live music extending into the evening allevents.in+1facebook.com+1
Why It Matters
This event underscores our Academy’s ongoing commitment to fostering creativity and community engagement through music. Following a series of inspiring primary school workshops culminating in a Castle Theatre showcase, our students are ready to shine once again—this time before a local audience.
How to Support & Attend
- 📅 Mark your calendar: Saturday, 28 June, 2 pm–9 pm
- 📍 Venue: St Mark’s Church & Vicarage Garden, Wellingborough
- 🎟 Tickets: Children free; Adults £1
Come along, enjoy a summer festival atmosphere, and cheer on our solo performers between 2 and 3 pm!