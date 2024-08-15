Weavers Academy students celebrate outstanding a-level success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top Grades of A and A* have increased by a massive 5%, significantly above national. This is testament to the hard work of our students and staff. Students were particularly successful in English, Maths, Music, Sport, Chemistry and Photography. Overall, the Vocational average grade of Distinction and A-Level results are in line with the highest outcomes on record.

There were a tremendous amount of individual success stories and achievements to celebrate, including:

Erin McHugh - Achieved 3 A*s in Maths, Chemistry and Physics and has been offered a full scholarship to read Chemical Engineering at Imperial College, London. She said “this has been my whole life for months, it’s like a dream and it doesn’t feel real. I am so proud and pleased. Thank you to my teachers for believing in me!” Her very emotional parents expressed how proud they are and said, “she has always been driven, the world is now her oyster, and we are so incredibly proud of her. School is what you make of it as long as you are willing to put the effort in, thank you to all her teachers for supporting her and getting her to this point.”

Caitlin Rawle - Achieved A in Photography, and Distinction in Media and Business Studies. She was offered three unconditional places has accepted a place at University of Northampton to study Photography. “the staff at Weavers have supported me through all the successes and challenges and I am now looking forward to being able to start my new journey at university thanks to my fantastic results!”

Lily Thompson – Achieved Distinction* in Music, A in Textiles and C in Maths. She has accepted a place at Royal Holloway University of London to study music on her principal instrument, the violin. She said “thank you to all my teachers for their support, Weavers has given me so many amazing opportunities, the music department is incredible, and I am looking forward to my next steps at Royal Holloway.”

Louis Campanaro - Achieved A in Photography, B in Finance and C in Medical Science. He has accepted a place at University of Lincoln to study Mental Health Nursing.

Maciej Maliszewski - Achieved Distinction in Business Studies, B in Maths and C in Psychology. He has accepted a job at a local independent company to oversee their financial and business operations.

Angela Ankra - Achieved A in Psychology, A in Finance and B in History. She has accepted a place at the University of Hull to read Law with European Legal Studies.

Overall, students at Weavers Academy continue to demonstrate the success they are capable of, providing inspiration for future year groups to come.

Jon Hunt Principal at Weavers Academy said:

“I would like to recognise the amazing young adults that leave us this summer. They have been fantastic, worked hard and demonstrated our school values.

There are so many of our students that have achieved high grades and I recognise and commend these students as they head off to universities across the country. I am extremely encouraged by the diverse and ambitious destinations that our students have secured.

I would like to assure students that the future is bright and full of opportunity. Be driven, optimistic and happy.

Well done to everyone, we are really proud of you….”

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said:

“I am immensely grateful to our brilliant staff across all our schools for all the support they give our students and their dedication to helping them achieve their very best.

“I want to wish all our students the very best for their next steps. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for you all.”