Weavers Academy strikes a chord at prestigious Racial Equity Network Dinner

Weavers Academy took centre stage in a truly unforgettable evening of reflection, celebration, and unity as the school was invited to provide musical entertainment for Creative Education Trust’s inaugural Racial Equity Network Dinner (REND) in Northampton.

Held at Abbeyfield School on Friday 9 May, the dinner was a landmark event, drawing together senior leaders, educators, and change-makers from across the region and beyond. It was an occasion charged with purpose and meaning—highlighting the importance of racial equity across the education sector—and the music provided by Weavers Academy brought an added touch of elegance and inspiration to the evening.

In a celebration of culture, courage, and community, Weavers Academy’s Chamber Choir and Swing Band delivered moving and dynamic performances that set the tone for the evening’s powerful conversations.

The invitation for Weavers to perform at such a prestigious and high-profile event speaks volumes about the strength of the school’s performing arts provision. With schools and stakeholders from across the Trust in attendance, it was a moment of pride not only for the talented students who performed, but for the entire Weavers community.

“The music was beautiful, moving, and totally in keeping with the spirit of the evening,” said one attendee. “You could feel the emotion in the room rise as the choir began. It was a perfect way to honour the themes of courage and connection.”

The evening’s impact extended far beyond the walls of Abbeyfield School. Hosted with exceptional care and detail, from traditional dress to symbolic touches like celebratory chocolates, REND Northampton was more than a dinner—it was a movement. It called on educators to reflect, to commit, and to act—and the performances by Weavers Academy amplified those messages through the universal language of music.

This opportunity marks another milestone for Weavers Academy as a hub of cultural and creative excellence, and affirms the school’s growing reputation for producing outstanding student performers ready to rise to any occasion.

As the final notes rang out and the final words of the evening were spoken, there was no doubt: Weavers Academy helped create something truly special—a night that will be remembered not only for what was said, but for what was felt.