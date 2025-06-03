Weavers Academy sixth form leaders raise funds for school café with a splash

Sponge throwing

The 6th Form leadership team at Weavers Academy showed their entrepreneurial flair and community spirit yesterday afternoon, raising an impressive £380 in a lively fundraising event to support a student-led café initiative.

The event, which took place on the school grounds, featured a bake sale with homemade treats and a crowd-pleasing “sponge the teacher” stall, where students eagerly paid for the chance to hurl wet sponges at some very good-humoured staff members.

The funds raised will go directly into the development of a new café within the school, designed and operated by the 6th Form leadership team. More than just a school hangout, the café will act as a social enterprise—with all profits dedicated to supporting local community initiatives.

“We’re really proud of what we achieved,” said one of the student leaders. “The café is about creating something lasting that not only benefits our school but also gives back to the wider community.”

Bake sale

Teachers, students, and staff came out in full force to support the event, which not only raised funds but also strengthened school spirit.

With the success of their latest fundraiser, the 6th Form team is one step closer to making their café dream a reality—and making a meaningful difference in the Wellingborough community.