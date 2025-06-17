Weavers Academy nurtures More Able students with creativity, challenge and community

At Weavers Academy, supporting More Able students is about much more than just academic achievement — it’s about fostering curiosity, creativity, and confidence across every subject area.

Through a wide-ranging programme of stretch and challenge opportunities, the academy is ensuring that high-attaining learners are inspired, supported, and celebrated.

Dedicated resources are available on the school’s website to promote deeper thinking and engagement across core, academic, creative, and practical subjects. These materials not only challenge students in the classroom but also offer valuable guidance for parents looking to support learning at home.

Each half term, More Able students take on an exciting cross-curricular project designed to stretch their imagination and problem-solving skills. From reimagining cities in Grand Designs and crafting a Magazine from scratch, to exploring the cosmos in Space, transforming stories into board games, or designing a theme park — these projects allow students to apply knowledge in creative and innovative ways.

Weavers Academy also organises a series of enriching trips that give More Able learners the chance to experience real-world problem solving and discovery. This year, students have taken on puzzle-solving challenges in escape rooms, explored engineering and innovation at a STEM workshop and museum tour at Silverstone, and delved into code-breaking history at Bletchley Park.

The academy’s approach to nurturing talent goes beyond academics. The Music department actively supports More Able musicians in preparing for auditions with county-level ensembles, helping students develop performance skills, confidence, and ambition. In PE, talented athletes are encouraged to take part in regional and national competitions — with several students gaining recognition and even being scouted for elite teams.

Beyond the classroom, the academy embraces digital platforms to spark thinking and build a sense of community. Every week, social media channels feature two posts dedicated to More Able engagement. One offers a puzzle or brain teaser — with the hope that followers will respond with their answers — while the other showcases a completely free enrichment activity. From virtual gallery tours and online experiments to competitions and extension websites, these posts aim to bring learning to life and extend opportunities beyond the school gates.

“We want our More Able learners to feel constantly curious and connected,” said a spokesperson for the academy. “Our goal is to provide accessible and engaging challenges that develop both intellect and independence.”

Whether it’s through hands-on projects, inspiring visits, artistic and athletic opportunities, or tailored subject resources, Weavers Academy is proud to be creating a culture where high potential is not only recognised — it’s actively nurtured.