Weavers Academy celebrates VE day

Students celebrate VE day

Weavers Academy paid a moving tribute to Victory in Europe (VE) Day this week, as students gathered in the school’s memorial garden for a special commemoration of the end of World War II in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a quiet and respectful ceremony, students dressed in a variety of uniforms—including Army Cadets, Air Cadets, Scouts, and Guides—came together to honour the sacrifices made by the wartime generation. The gathering served as a powerful reminder of the courage, resilience, and unity shown 80 years ago when peace was declared across Europe.

The school’s memorial garden provided a fitting backdrop for the occasion. Students and staff took a moment of silence to reflect on the meaning of VE Day and the lessons of history, surrounded by blooming flowers and plaques dedicated to remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event is not just about looking back,” said a school representative. “It’s about helping our students connect with the values of service, community, and perseverance that are still so important today.”

The assembled students stood proudly in uniform, representing the commitment of a new generation to honour and remember those who came before them. It stands as a powerful symbol of remembrance and hope for the future.