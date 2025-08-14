Weavers Academy celebrates record A-Level success with STEAM triumphs and inspiring student stories

Students from Weavers Academy collect their results

Weavers Academy students are celebrating another year of exceptional A-Level success, with the school reporting its third consecutive annual increase in A*-A grades across the whole cohort.

In addition, there is an increase in the percentage of students achieving merit grades and higher in vocational courses. This year’s results highlight the school’s strength in STEAM subjects — Science, Technology, English, Arts, and Maths — with significant numbers of students exceeding their target grades.

Headline successes include:

75% of maths students achieved higher than their target grades

45% of science students (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) exceeded their targets

55% of arts and technology students achieved above-target grades

Top value-added performances in Mathematics, Art, Biology, and Photography

Highest average points in Photography (APS 41.25) and Art (APS 39.00)

91% of students were accepted into their first choice university

"These results reflect the determination, ambition, and resilience of our Sixth Formers," said Jon Hunt, Principal of Weavers Academy. "Our focus on STEAM subjects is paying off, but more importantly, these achievements represent the individual journeys of our students, many of whom have overcome personal challenges to reach their goals. We could not be prouder of them and our dedicated staff team."

Student success stories include:

Stefan Xhani – Highest Achieving Student

Maths – A* | Chemistry – A | Physics – A | EPQ – B | Finance – B

Stefan achieved the highest grades in the cohort and will now study Maths and Physics at the University of Warwick.

“The easiest way that I was able to support myself in my time at sixth form was simply by asking as many questions as I could (subject-related or not), no matter how ridiculous they were. Without them, chances are that I would've lost my bearings quite early into sixth form had I not asked (whenever I was doing practicals in chemistry and physics, I was notorious for asking questions on even the simplest of aspects).”

Thea Amodio

Art – A* | Music – Distinction | Graphics – A | EPQ – C

Thea has an unconditional offer to study Interior Architecture and Spatial Design at the University of Northampton, and is being celebrated as Weavers’ second highest achieving student this summer.

“My experience in Weavers may have been shorter than some. I joined in year 10, but throughout the years I’ve had some constants who supported me all the way. I’d like to thank Miss Reading who was always there for me and saw my potential to grow as a musician and performer.

“I’d also like to thank Mr Cullen-Downes who helped me grow as an artist and steer me towards my goals and dreams for my career and future.”

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without the support and encouragement I had. I am forever grateful to everyone in Weavers who believed in me and pushed me to reach my goals."

Wiktor Lykowski – Most Progress Made

Finance – A | Business – Distinction | Photography – B | Medical Science – C | EPQ – C

Wiktor exceeded his target score by 72 points, securing an unconditional place to study Accounting and Finance at the University of Northampton.

“I would like to thank the teachers who have proven to be extraordinary, especially this year such as Mr Jain, Miss Huett and Miss Bowman as well as any other staff members who supported me directly and indirectly. Additionally I would like to say thank you to Mrs Cain who was a great support for all things related to post 18 career plans as well as anything to do with jobs, apprenticeships and university advice.

“I want to mention all the side opportunities I had during those years such as the ECF (Early careers foundation) mentoring, which was an amazing 2-year program which helped me build confidence and strategy for future career endeavours, and numerous trips for university open days, UCAS experiences/exhibitions and more, organised by Mrs Khan and Mrs Solanki. That was a great way to find out more about my options after sixth form and it helped me make up my mind about which 5 out of 166 UK universities I wanted to apply for.”

Nicole McCartney, CEO of Creative Education Trust said:

“Huge congratulations to all our Year 13 students! We are so proud of you for all you have achieved and for all your hard work and commitment.

“I am also immensely proud of our talented and dedicated staff for continually going above and beyond to support our students to achieve their potential.

“We wish all our students the very best for their exciting next steps, whether they are moving on to university, starting an apprenticeship or beginning their careers.

Looking Ahead

With applications now open for September 2025 entry, Weavers Academy’s Sixth Form team is ready to welcome the next cohort of ambitious and talented students.

Weavers Academy is an ambitious and inclusive secondary school in Wellingborough, part of the Creative Education Trust, offering a rich curriculum and a thriving programme of extracurricular opportunities in the arts, sport, and STEM.