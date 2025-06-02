Weavers Academy achieves 0% staff turnover: A testament to culture, care, and community

In a sector often challenged by change and uncertainty, Weavers Academy is proud to celebrate an extraordinary milestone: 0% staff turnover in the summer term. This means that they start the 2025-2026 academic year with no supply and no vacancies.

At a time when teacher recruitment and retention remain national priorities, the academy’s success stands as a powerful example of what’s possible when staff well-being is truly placed at the heart of a school’s culture.

This term, every staff team—from teaching and support to administration and pastoral care—was treated to an elegant afternoon tea as a gesture of appreciation at Jeyes of Earls Barton. It was a moment to pause, reflect, and celebrate not only a year of hard work and student success, but the strength of the professional community that made it possible.

“Retaining 100% of our staff is not about luck,” said principal Jon Hunt. “It’s about a shared commitment to valuing each individual, nurturing well-being, and creating a workplace where people feel seen, supported, and inspired.”

Jeyes Afternoon Tea

Over the past year, Weavers Academy has continued to invest in staff development and a culture of open communication. Whether through peer mentoring, collaborative planning, or simply making space for laughter and connection, the focus has been on building a team that feels motivated and empowered to stay.

“People stay where they feel they belong,” Jon added. “Here, we look out for each other—professionally and personally. That makes all the difference.”

The afternoon tea events were a small but meaningful way of saying thank you. With scones, sandwiches, and pots of tea served in relaxed settings, staff were reminded that their dedication doesn’t go unnoticed—and that celebration isn’t just for students.

As the academy looks ahead to the next academic year, it does so with the strength of a united, experienced, and energised team ready to build on the year’s achievements.

Weavers Academy’s 0% turnover is more than a statistic; it’s a statement about what can be achieved when schools prioritise people, not just performance.