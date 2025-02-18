‘Warm and welcoming environment’ at Market Harborough nursery wins Ofsted approval

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Market Harborough

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Market Harborough has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas of activity from the regulator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her official report, the Ofsted inspector praised the “caring and nurturing staff team” for creating “a warm and welcoming environment where children are happy and settle well.”

She added: “Children develop secure emotional attachments with staff, which is seen in the kindness and care they receive and give. As a result, children develop confidence and strong relationships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Northampton Road, the setting provides high quality care and education to children up to five years old.

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Market Harborough

In her adjudication, the inspector noted that the children “benefit from an ambitious and well-implemented curriculum and are motivated to learn.”

Partou Progress House team members also impressed with their “clear vision of what they would like children to achieve during their time in the setting.”

The report continued: “Managers and staff get to know each child and their family so they can plan for their needs. Children develop high levels of engagement as staff use what they know about children's development to plan and provide a broad range of activities and experiences based on their interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted inspector highlights that children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are “supported well.”

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Market Harborough

She writes: “Staff quickly identify gaps in children's learning and put targeted support in place. Managers work alongside other professionals to support children and families in the nursery and at home. This means that children with SEND make good progress.”

And relationships between team members and parents are described as “strong.”

The inspector remarks: “Parents comment that the nursery is like 'a family'. The staff are friendly and approachable. Parents value the good settling-in procedure, which makes sure their children are happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Armstrong, Partou Progress House Nursery Manager, said: “It is a really positive report.

Partou Progress House Day Nursery and Pre-school in Market Harborough which has been rated ‘Good’ rating in all areas by Ofsted

“As well as observing interactions between team members and the children, the inspector sought the views of families and the children themselves.

“It is always heartening to receive upbeat feedback about the work we do and how we do it but, on a professional level, it is particularly pleasing to know that the families feel we are doing a good job on their behalf.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “At Partou, children lead the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is there to care for them and nurture their emerging abilities, not tell them what to do next.

“The Ofsted report demonstrates that, under Elaine’s direction, the Partou Progress House team have a clear command of their brief, with the children and their families the beneficiaries of the approach they take.”